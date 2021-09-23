Camila Cabello Rocks Red Carpet, Delivers Killer Performance At Billboard Latin Music Awards (Special Look)

PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 -- Pictured: Camila Cabello on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 -- (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
As is so often the case for shows at which she attends, Camila Cabello made a big impact at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
After turning heads with her stunning red carpet look, the Grammy-nominated artist took the stage to perform her recent single “Don’t Go Yet.”
The show-opening number featured the energy and charisma for which the artist has long been known. It also added yet another strong rendition of “Don’t Go Yet” to the artist’s number.
The infectious song appears on Camila’s forthcoming album “Familia.”
In conjunction with the event, show broadcaster Telemundo shared photos from Camila Cabello’s red carpet appearance and performance. The images follow, as does a video of the performance.
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
