Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Jonas Brothers’ new “Who’s In Your Head” officially impacted pop radio this week, and it received a very warm welcome.

Picked up by 89 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Who’s In Your Head” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Lil Nas X’s new “THATS WHAT I WANT,” a playlist pickup for 51 stations, takes second on the Mediabase add board.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” follows in third with 44 adds, while an add count of 33 slots Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” in fourth.

An add count of 28 meanwhile places Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio add leaders: Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” (27 adds, 6th-most), MONSTA X’s “One Day” (19 adds, 7th-most, tie), Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” (19 adds, 7th-most, tie), Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” (14 adds, 9th-most), and Kacey Musgraves’ “justified” (13 adds, 10th-most).