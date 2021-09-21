in TV News

Jennifer Aniston Appeared On Last Week’s Most-Watched “Jimmy Kimmel Live” & “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episodes

Aniston’s two late-night TV episodes fared well in the ratings.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1517 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jennifer Aniston and host Jimmy Fallon during "This Just In" on Friday, September 17, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

In support of the new season of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” actress Jennifer Aniston appeared on the September 13 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and the September 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The September 13 “Kimmel” also featured Lil Dicky and Bazzi, while the September 17 “Fallon” additionally welcomed Amandla Stenberg and a performance by the “Wicked” cast.

The episodes ranked as each show’s top performer for the week.

According to data posted by Showbuzz Daily, Aniston’s “Kimmel” episode drew 1.66 million overall viewers with 415K in the adults 18-49 demographic. The figures dominantly ranked as the week’s best marks; the next-best “Kimmel” performers drew a 1.35 million viewers (9/15 episode) and 195K viewers (9/17 re-run).

The 415K demo mark, meanwhile, ranks as the best posted by any late-night show this past week.

The September 17 “Fallon,” meanwhile, drew 1.67 million viewers with 363K in the key demo. Airing September 15, the next-best “Fallon” performer scored 1.36 million viewers with 311K in the demo.

Subject to many different factors, late-night TV ratings can be erratic. With two Jennifer Aniston episodes faring well in the same week, however, it is hard to argue against her potential impact.

