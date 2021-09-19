in Music News

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Only Love Can Save Me Now” rises to #1 at active rock.

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless in Only Love Can Save Me Now | Video screen | Fearless Records

The Pretty Reckless returns to the top of the rock radio mountain this week, as the band’s “Only Love Can Save Me Now” rises to #1 on the Mediabase active rock airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Only Love” seizes the throne from Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire.”

The TPR single received ~1,856 spins during the September 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 122. The aforementioned “Making A Fire,” which slides to #2 this week, received ~1,815 (+41).

Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” rises two places to #3, while Mammoth WVH’s “Don’t Back Down” descends one spot to #4. Daughtry’s “Heavy Is The Crown” concurrently rises one position to #5.

