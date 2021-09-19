in Music News

Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Wilson’s song ascends to #1 on the country chart.

Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Oughta Know | Video screen | Broken Bow

Lainey Wilson scores her first career country radio #1 this week, as “Things A Man Oughta Know” reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s mark, “Things” seizes the throne from Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Things A Man Oughta Know” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 12-18 tracking period. It received ~8,337 spins (+953) and ~36.93 million audience impressions.

Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” rises two spots to #2 this week, and Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” ascends two places to #3.

Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With” climbs two places to #4, and Luke Bryan’s “Waves” drops two places to #5. The aforementioned “Country Again” drops to #6 this week.

jameson rodgerslainey wilsonlee briceluke bryanluke combsscotty mccreerythings a man oughta knowthomas rhett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Ted Lasso” Stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein Win Comedy Supporting Acting Emmy Awards