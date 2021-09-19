Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Lainey Wilson scores her first career country radio #1 this week, as “Things A Man Oughta Know” reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s mark, “Things” seizes the throne from Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Things A Man Oughta Know” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 12-18 tracking period. It received ~8,337 spins (+953) and ~36.93 million audience impressions.

Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” rises two spots to #2 this week, and Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” ascends two places to #3.

Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With” climbs two places to #4, and Luke Bryan’s “Waves” drops two places to #5. The aforementioned “Country Again” drops to #6 this week.