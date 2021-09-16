in TV News

First Look: Ariana Grande Appears On September 20 “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episode

Ariana will appear hours prior to the premiere of “The Voice.”

After spending its premiere week in New York, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return to its Los Angeles home for week two of the new season.

The Monday, September 20 episode will feature an in-studio visit from Ariana Grande.

The episode will air hours before “The Voice” begins its twenty-first season. Both Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are, notably, coaches for the latest cycle of NBC’s award-winning reality series.

In addition to the Ariana Grande visit, the September 20 “Kelly” will feature appearances by Danielle Nottingham, James Wolk, and Glennon Doyle. Kelly will also cover “Two Princes.”

Prior to the broadcast, Headline Planet can share photos from the Ariana Grande appearance:

