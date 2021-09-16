The Killers Scheduled To Perform on September 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Popular rock band The Killers will soon play NBC’s flagship late-night talk show.

According to NBC, the band will perform on the September 23 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature appearances by Michael Strahan and Justin Willman.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include the SIX cast (September 16), the Wicked cast (September 17), Meek Mill (September 20), and Cynthia Erivo (September 22). Complete listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Thursday, September 16: Guests include Amy Adams, Billy Crudup and a special performance from the musical SIX. Show #1516

Friday, September 17: Guests include Jennifer Aniston, Amandla Stenberg and a special performance from the musical Wicked. Show #1517

Monday, September 20: Guests include Hasan Minhaj, James Wolk and musical guest Meek Mill. Show #1518

Tuesday, September 21: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Amanda Gorman and stand-up guest Nore Davis. Show #1519

Wednesday, September 22: Guests include Steve Martin and Martin Short, Margaret Qualley, Dr. Jane Goodall and musical guest Cynthia Erivo. Show #1520

Thursday, September 23: Guests include Michael Strahan, Justin Willman and musical guest The Killers. Show #1521