First Look: Nessa Barrett Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

As her “pretty poison” EP celebrates its first week in the market, and as single “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” climbs the airplay charts, Nessa Barrett pays a visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The alt-pop artist and social media sensation performs on Wednesday’s edition of the NBC talk show.

Her performance closes an episode that also features in-studio chats with Nathan Lane and BJ Novak.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT, and the performance should start at around 1:25AM. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping: