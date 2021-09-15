in TV News

First Look: Nessa Barrett Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The rising alt-pop artist supports her new single and EP.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1192A -- Pictured: Musical guest Nessa Barrett performs on September 15, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

As her “pretty poison” EP celebrates its first week in the market, and as single “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” climbs the airplay charts, Nessa Barrett pays a visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The alt-pop artist and social media sensation performs on Wednesday’s edition of the NBC talk show.

Her performance closes an episode that also features in-studio chats with Nathan Lane and BJ Novak.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT, and the performance should start at around 1:25AM. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1192A — Pictured: (l-r) Actor B.J. Novak during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 15, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1192A — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Nathan Lane during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 15, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

