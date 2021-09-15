in Pop Culture

Madison Pettis Looks Beautiful In Latest Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie Showcase; Instagram Post Nears 400K Likes

Madison Pettis looks like an absolute knockout in Wildflower Blue pieces.

Madison Pettis wears Savage X Fenty in latest Instagram Stories

As a prominent Savage X Fenty ambassador, model-actress Madison Pettis regularly shares Instagram posts and stories in lingerie from the immensely successful brand. The posts routinely prove resonant, and Tuesday’s update is no exception.

The feed post includes three shots of Pettis in the Wildflower Blue Savage Not Sorry Lace Teddy. Pettis looks characteristically gorgeous in all three shots, which are by Nesrin “Blackprints” Danan (the photographer behind all Pettis’ stunning Savage x Fenty posts).

The “He’s All That” star additionally shared four Instagram “try-on” stories; two in the same lace teddy and two in the same-colored two-piece.

The stories will be available here until early Wednesday afternoon; the Instagram feed embed, which is approaching 400,000 likes, follows.

madison pettis

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Charli D’Amelio & Dixie D’Amelio Appear On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)