Madison Pettis Looks Beautiful In Latest Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie Showcase; Instagram Post Nears 400K Likes

As a prominent Savage X Fenty ambassador, model-actress Madison Pettis regularly shares Instagram posts and stories in lingerie from the immensely successful brand. The posts routinely prove resonant, and Tuesday’s update is no exception.

The feed post includes three shots of Pettis in the Wildflower Blue Savage Not Sorry Lace Teddy. Pettis looks characteristically gorgeous in all three shots, which are by Nesrin “Blackprints” Danan (the photographer behind all Pettis’ stunning Savage x Fenty posts).

The “He’s All That” star additionally shared four Instagram “try-on” stories; two in the same lace teddy and two in the same-colored two-piece.

The stories will be available here until early Wednesday afternoon; the Instagram feed embed, which is approaching 400,000 likes, follows.