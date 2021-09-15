Charli D’Amelio & Dixie D’Amelio Appear On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features in-studio appearances from two of the biggest social media influencers on the planet.

Indeed, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio appear for an interview on the broadcast. The social media sensations appear in support of their new series “The D’Amelio Show,” which launched on Hulu earlier this month.

The episode, which also features Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons, will air later Wednesday afternoon. Headline Planet readers do not, however, have to wait until then to see a first look at Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Wednesday’s episode. A pre-air teaser video and first-look photos are available below.