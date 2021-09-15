in TV News

Charli D’Amelio & Dixie D’Amelio Appear On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

The D’Amelio sisters appear on Wednesday’s “Ellen.”

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio appear on 9/15/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features in-studio appearances from two of the biggest social media influencers on the planet.

Indeed, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio appear for an interview on the broadcast. The social media sensations appear in support of their new series “The D’Amelio Show,” which launched on Hulu earlier this month.

The episode, which also features Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons, will air later Wednesday afternoon. Headline Planet readers do not, however, have to wait until then to see a first look at Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Wednesday’s episode. A pre-air teaser video and first-look photos are available below.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio appear on 9/15/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio appear on 9/15/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)
In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio appear on 9/15/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

charli d'ameliodixie d'ameliothe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kendall Jenner Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode (First Look)