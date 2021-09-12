in Music News

Maneskin’s “Beggin,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Kane Brown & Blackbear’s “Memory” Top 20

“Beggin'” and “traitor” move into the Top 15 at pop radio; “Memory” secures a Top 20 position.

Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor,” and Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former two songs secure Top 15 positions, while the latter formally moves into the Top 20.

Played 7,893 times during the September 5-11 tracking period, “Beggin'” rises three places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,304.

Up two places, “traitor” earns #15 with 6,650 spins (+601).

“Memory,” the recipient of 4,274 spins (+165), ascends one spot to #20 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

