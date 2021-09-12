Maneskin’s “Beggin,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Kane Brown & Blackbear’s “Memory” Top 20

Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor,” and Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former two songs secure Top 15 positions, while the latter formally moves into the Top 20.

Played 7,893 times during the September 5-11 tracking period, “Beggin'” rises three places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,304.

Up two places, “traitor” earns #15 with 6,650 spins (+601).

“Memory,” the recipient of 4,274 spins (+165), ascends one spot to #20 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.