Halsey’s “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God,” Doja Cat’s “Need To Know,” Dixie & Rubi Rose’s “Psycho” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Top 30

“i am not a woman, i’m a god,” “Need To Know,” “Psycho,” and “Happier Than Ever” make moves at pop radio.

Halsey - i am not a woman, i'm a god video screen | Capitol

Halsey’s “i am not a woman, i’m a god,” Doja Cat’s “Need To Know,” and Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” officially secure Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 3,529 spins during the September 5-11 tracking period (+1,153), “i am not a woman” rises five places to a new high of #21.

“Need To Know” concurrently enjoys a seven-place lift to #22. The “Planet Her” single received 2,737 spins (+673).

“Psycho,” the recipient of 2,268 plays (+105), ascends three places to #24.

— As the aforementioned three songs hit the Top 25, Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” goes Top 30. The album title track received 2,040 plays during the official tracking period (+207).

