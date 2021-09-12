The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s megahit “STAY” unsurprisingly keeps the throne at pop radio.
Played ~19,428 times during the September 5-11 tracking period, “STAY” enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 344, while giving “STAY” a margin of victory in excess of 1,700 plays.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” which holds at #2, received ~17,712 spins (-125).
Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at #3, as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” spends another week at #5. Rodrigo’s fellow single “deja vu” again closes out the Top 5 at #5.
