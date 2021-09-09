First Look: Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves, Steve Burns Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Sarah Paulson, who appears in the new editions of “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story,” supports her projects with an appearance on Thursday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Paulson appears as an in-studio interview guest on the broadcast.

In addition to the Paulson chat, Thursday’s “Colbert” features a discussion with Kacey Musgraves. The Grammy winner’s visit comes in support of her new album “star-crossed.”

Set to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, the broadcast additionally features a cameo by former “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns.

Ahead of the episode, CBS shared photos from the taping: