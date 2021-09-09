Nessa Barrett Scheduled To Perform On September 15 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

To support her new “Pretty Poison” EP, Nessa Barrett will perform on an upcoming edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, the rising alternative-pop star will play the September 15 edition of the late-night talk show. Barrett will perform her current single “i hope ur miserable until ur dead,” which has been posting big streaming numbers and climbing the alternative radio airplay chart.

The aforementioned “Pretty Poison” arrives September 10.

The September 15 “Late Night” will also feature a chat with BJ Novak. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, September 9: Guests Amanda Peet (The Chair) and Paula Pell (A.P. Bio). Show 1189A.

Friday, September 10: Guests Michael Keaton (Worth), Teyonah Parris (Candyman) and musical guest Chris Stapleton (Song: “Worry B Gone,” Album: Starting Over). Jerome Flood II sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/25/21)

Monday, September 13: Guests Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story, American Horror Story: Double Feature) and Machine Gun Kelly (Single: “papercuts,” Album: born with horns, Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo). José Medeles sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1190A.

Tuesday, September 14: Guests Kate Hudson (Truth Be Told), Jon Bernthal (Small Engine Repair, The Premise) and Natasha Brown (Assembly). José Medeles sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1191A.

Wednesday, September 15: Guest B.J. Novak (The Premise) and musical guest Nessa Barrett (Performance: “i hope ur miserable until ur dead,” EP: pretty poison). José Medeles sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1192A.