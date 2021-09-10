in Music News

BLACKPINK Member LISA Scores Solid Spotify Playlist Looks For Debut Solo Single “LALISA,” Watch The Music Video

“LALISA” appears at #6 on New Music Friday and #8 on Pop Rising.

Lisa in LALISA | Video screen | YG Entertainment

Amid considerable anticipation, BLACKPINK member LiSA released her debut solo single “LALISA” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. Said single received solid early looks on two key Spotify playlists.

As of press time, the song is #6 on Spotify’s New Music Friday and #8 on Spotify’s Pop Rising.

Given the anticipation, the record-breaking success of BLACKPINK, and LISA’s individual popularity, the solid placement should come as no surprise. If there is a surprise, it is that the song did not land even higher.

Granted, “LALISA” is doubtfully going to be reliant on playlist support anyway. Fan excitement, coupled with the fact that the song is surely what listeners would have been expecting (and craving) from a LISA solo release, should yield strong early numbers.

The official music video, which is sure to post big numbers in its own right, follows:

lalisalisa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves, Steve Burns Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

John Cena, J BALVIN Appear On Post-NFL Edition Of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)