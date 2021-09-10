BLACKPINK Member LISA Scores Solid Spotify Playlist Looks For Debut Solo Single “LALISA,” Watch The Music Video

Amid considerable anticipation, BLACKPINK member LiSA released her debut solo single “LALISA” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. Said single received solid early looks on two key Spotify playlists.

As of press time, the song is #6 on Spotify’s New Music Friday and #8 on Spotify’s Pop Rising.

Given the anticipation, the record-breaking success of BLACKPINK, and LISA’s individual popularity, the solid placement should come as no surprise. If there is a surprise, it is that the song did not land even higher.

Granted, “LALISA” is doubtfully going to be reliant on playlist support anyway. Fan excitement, coupled with the fact that the song is surely what listeners would have been expecting (and craving) from a LISA solo release, should yield strong early numbers.

The official music video, which is sure to post big numbers in its own right, follows: