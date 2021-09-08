Kendall Jenner Listed For “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance On September 14

For the first time since 2019, Kendall Jenner will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Jenner will be the lead interview guest on the Tuesday, September 14 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Antoni Porowski, as well as a musical performance from the cast of “TINA, The Tina Turner Musical.”

Musical theater seems to be the theme this coming week, with the “Little Shop Of Horrors” cast performing on September 13 and “Dear Evan Hansen” breakout Ben Platt playing the September 15 broadcast.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, September 8: Guests include Pete Davidson, Meredith Hagner and musical guest Baby Keem. Show #1510

Thursday, September 9: Guests include John Cena, J Balvin and musical guest J Balvin. Show #1511

Friday, September 10: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Simu Liu and musical guest Lisa. Show #1512

Monday, September 13: Guests include Andrew Garfield, Patton Oswalt and a special performance from Little Shop of Horrors. Show #1513

Tuesday, September 14: Guests include Kendall Jenner, Antoni Porowski and a special performance from TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Show #1514

Wednesday, September 15: Guests include Ben Platt, JoJo Siwa and musical guest Ben Platt from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Show #1515