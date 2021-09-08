in TV News

First Look: Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart, Meredith Hagner, Baby Keem Appear On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jon Stewart makes a cameo during the Pete Davidson segment.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1510 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Pete Davidson, comedian Jon Stewart, and host Jimmy Fallon during "Wheel of Opinions" on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 -- (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)

For the second time this year, actor-comedian Pete Davidson appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Davidson appears as the lead in-studio guest on Wednesday’s edition of the NBC talk show. Along with an interview, his segment includes a “Wheel Of Opinions” bit with remote guest Jon Stewart.

Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” also features a chat with Meredith Hagner and a performance by Baby Keem. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared an assortment of photos from Wednesday’s taping. Those “first look” shots follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Pete Davidson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Pete Davidson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Pete Davidson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Pete Davidson, comedian Jon Stewart, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Wheel of Opinions” on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Meredith Hagner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Meredith Hagner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: Musical guest Baby Keem performs on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1510 — Pictured: Musical guest Baby Keem performs on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)

baby keemjimmy fallonmeredith hagnernbcpete davidsonthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kendall Jenner Listed For “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance On September 14