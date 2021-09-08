First Look: Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart, Meredith Hagner, Baby Keem Appear On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1510 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Pete Davidson, comedian Jon Stewart, and host Jimmy Fallon during "Wheel of Opinions" on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 -- (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
For the second time this year, actor-comedian Pete Davidson appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Davidson appears as the lead in-studio guest on Wednesday’s edition of the NBC talk show. Along with an interview, his segment includes a “Wheel Of Opinions” bit with remote guest Jon Stewart.
Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” also features a chat with Meredith Hagner and a performance by Baby Keem. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared an assortment of photos from Wednesday’s taping. Those “first look” shots follow:
