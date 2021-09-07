Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots” Earns Most Added Honor At Country Radio

After a video of Morgan Wallen using a racial slur surfaced earlier this year, most country radio stations quickly pulled his music from their playlists. In recent months, however, the artist’s music has been returning to rotations.

“Sand In My Boots,” a standout from his smash hit album “Dangerous,” has been receiving particular attention this summer. Although it was not soaring up the airplay chart as quickly as would have been expected prior to the incident, it was steadily building momentum.

The song is now being recognized as an official single. Consistent with that label, the song has been racking up new playlist adds.

Picked up by another 15 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Sand In My Boots” actually ranks as the format’s most added song.

Coupled with its ongoing support, the new pickups should help “Sand In My Boots” continue its upward trajectory at the format. The song improved to #32 on this past week’s Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, while posting one of the format’s greatest airplay gains.