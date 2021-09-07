Sarah Paulson, Machine Gun Kelly Appearing On September 13 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

To support her roles in both “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Sarah Paulson will make an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, Paulson will be the lead interview guest on the September 13 edition of the late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Machine Gun Kelly, who will support his new music and “Hotel Diablo” graphic novel. José Medeles will meanwhile sit in with The 8G Band.

Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, September 7: Guest Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers). Show 1187A.

Wednesday, September 8: Guests Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio) and musical guest Walker Hayes (Song: “Fancy Like,” EP: Country Stuff). Show 1188A.

Thursday, September 9: Guests Amanda Peet (The Chair) and Paula Pell (A.P. Bio). Show 1189A.

Friday, September 10: Guests Michael Keaton (Worth), Teyonah Parris (Candyman) and musical guest Chris Stapleton (Song: “Worry B Gone,” Album: Starting Over). Jerome Flood II sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/25/21)

Monday, September 13: Guests Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story, American Horror Story: Double Feature) and Machine Gun Kelly (Single: “papercuts,” Album: born with horns, Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo). José Medeles sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1190A.

Tuesday, September 14: Guests Kate Hudson (Truth Be Told), Jon Bernthal (Small Engine Repair, The Premise) and Natasha Brown (Assembly). José Medeles sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1191A.