Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Need To Know” tops the Labor Day week pop radio add board.

The Labor Day holiday put a cap on this week’s pop radio moves, but numerous stations still made changes to their playlists.

Those changes proved particularly favorable for Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” which ranks as the week’s most added song.

The “Planet Her” single won support from 20 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each added by 19 stations, Halsey’s “i am not a woman, i’m a god” and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” tie for second on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Kanye West’s “Hurricane (featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby)” follows in fourth with 13 pickups, and an add count of 11 slots Maneskin’s “Beggin'” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jackson Wang & Internet Money’s “Drive You Home” (10 adds, 6th-most), Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (9 adds, 7th-most), twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Alesso & Marshmello’s “Chasing Stars (featuring James Bay)” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Farruko’s “Pepas” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie).

