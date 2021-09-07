BTS’ “Butter” Earns 10th Week As #1 Song On Billboard Hot 100, Solidifies Status As Song Of Summer; Kanye West, Walker Hayes Make Top 10

BTS’ “Butter” returns to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Up six places from last week’s position, “Butter” secures a tenth non-consecutive week as America’s hottest overall song.

The gain coincides with the release of a new remix with Megan Thee Stallion. Although the new version did not generate enough activity to earn Megan credit on the Hot 100 listing, it did contribute handsomely on the streaming front. Megan accordingly does receive credit on this week’s Streaming Songs chart.

In addition to returning to #1 on the weekly Hot 100, “Butter” closes as the #1 song on Billboard’s annual Songs of The Summer chart. “Butter” notably spent the entire summer in the pinnacle position, making the final outcome the antithesis of a surprise.

“Stay,” last week’s Hot 100 leader, takes #2 this week. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” slides one place to #3, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” drops one spot to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” descends one rung to #5.

— This week’s Top 10 features two debuts from Kanye West: “Hurricane” at #6 and “Jail” at #10. It also features an inaugural Top 10 appearance from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which rises two spots to #9.