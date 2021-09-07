First Look: Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin Appear In-Studio On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” formally kicks off its fall season with the stars of “Only Murders In The Building.”

Indeed, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin all appear on Tuesday’s edition of America’s most-watched late-night show. Notably for today’s production landscape, Gomez, Short, and Martin all appear in-studio for the interview.

In addition to the “Only Murders” interview, Tuesday’s “Colbert” features a performance by The War On Drugs.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, but first-look photos from Tuesday’s taping are already available: