Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Twenty One Pilots Top 25, Halsey, Doja Cat Songs Top 30

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart features no new additions to the Top 5, Top 10, or Top 15. It does, however, feature a new addition to its Top 20.

Up two places, Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” earns a new peak of #20. The collaboration received 5,197 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,162.

— As “Summer Of Love” hits the Top 20, twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” moves Top 25. Halsey’s “i am not a woman, i’m a god” and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 2,384 times (+307), “Saturday” rises three spots to #25.

A play count of 2,379 (+1,185) concurrently lifts “i am not a woman” ten spots to #26.

Credited with 2,071 spins (+848), “Need To Know” rises six spots to #29.