Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Twenty One Pilots Top 25, Halsey, Doja Cat Songs Top 30

“Summer Of Love,” “Saturday,” “i am not a woman,” and “Need To Know” ascend at pop radio.

Shawn Mendes - Summer Of Love cover | Courtesy of Island

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart features no new additions to the Top 5, Top 10, or Top 15. It does, however, feature a new addition to its Top 20.

Up two places, Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” earns a new peak of #20. The collaboration received 5,197 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,162.

— As “Summer Of Love” hits the Top 20, twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” moves Top 25. Halsey’s “i am not a woman, i’m a god” and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 2,384 times (+307), “Saturday” rises three spots to #25.

A play count of 2,379 (+1,185) concurrently lifts “i am not a woman” ten spots to #26.

Credited with 2,071 spins (+848), “Need To Know” rises six spots to #29.

