Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Secures 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Saturday” keeps its #1 spot at alternative.

The chart-topping party continues for twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” which enjoys a third week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The “Scaled and Icy” single received ~2,624 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period. Although the figure trails last week’s mark by 127, it keeps the twenty one pilots tune in possession of #1.

Girl in red’s “Serotonin,” the recipient of ~2,398 spins (-98), stays at #2.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” rises one spot to #3, while the band’s follow-up “Wrecked” rises four spots to #4. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs (featuring AJR)” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

