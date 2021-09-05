Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Secures 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

The chart-topping party continues for twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” which enjoys a third week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The “Scaled and Icy” single received ~2,624 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period. Although the figure trails last week’s mark by 127, it keeps the twenty one pilots tune in possession of #1.

Girl in red’s “Serotonin,” the recipient of ~2,398 spins (-98), stays at #2.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” rises one spot to #3, while the band’s follow-up “Wrecked” rises four spots to #4. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs (featuring AJR)” stays at #5.