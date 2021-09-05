Mammoth WVH’s “Don’t Back Down” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

Mammoth WVH’s “Don’t Back Down” completes its journey to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Don’t Back Down” seizes the throne from Volbeat’s “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The Mammoth WVH song garnered ~1,774 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, which bests last week’s sum by 10.

“Don’t Back Down” follows “Distance” as the second chart-topper for the Wolfgang Van Halen project.

Credited with ~1,706 spins (+43), Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” rises one spot to #2. The aforementioned “Wait A Minute My Girl” descends to #3.

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” holds at #4, and Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” rises two spots to #5.