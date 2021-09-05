in Music News

Mammoth WVH’s “Don’t Back Down” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

The song follows “Distance” as the Wolfgang Van Halen project’s second #1.

Mammoth WVH - Don't Back Down video screenshot | YouTube

Mammoth WVH’s “Don’t Back Down” completes its journey to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Don’t Back Down” seizes the throne from Volbeat’s “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The Mammoth WVH song garnered ~1,774 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, which bests last week’s sum by 10.

“Don’t Back Down” follows “Distance” as the second chart-topper for the Wolfgang Van Halen project.

Credited with ~1,706 spins (+43), Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” rises one spot to #2. The aforementioned “Wait A Minute My Girl” descends to #3.

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” holds at #4, and Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” rises two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

