Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Spends 4th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Ed Sheeran in Bad Habits | Video screen | Atlantic/WMG

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The hit single received ~6,454 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 24.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” again holds the #2 position, courtesy of its ~6,068 plays (+143).

Dua Lipa’s enduring smash “Levitating” remains in the #3 position, as Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” keeps tabs on the chart’s #4 spot. Rodrigo’s fellow “SOUR” single concurrently stays at #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

