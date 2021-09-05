Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Spends 4th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
The hit single received ~6,454 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 24.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” again holds the #2 position, courtesy of its ~6,068 plays (+143).
Dua Lipa’s enduring smash “Levitating” remains in the #3 position, as Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” keeps tabs on the chart’s #4 spot. Rodrigo’s fellow “SOUR” single concurrently stays at #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio listing.
