Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Earns 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” continues its run atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Credited with ~5,203 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, the collaboration secures a third week at #1. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 97 but keeps “You Right” ahead of the competition.
The competition is closing in, however, with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” rising two spots to #2 with ~4,939 spins (+545).
Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” holds at #3, Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” ascends three spots to #4, and T-Pain & Kehlani’s “I Like Dat” stays at #5.
