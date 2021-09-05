in Music News

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Earns 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“You Right” keeps the throne for another week.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - You Right | video screen | RCA

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” continues its run atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Credited with ~5,203 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period, the collaboration secures a third week at #1. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 97 but keeps “You Right” ahead of the competition.

The competition is closing in, however, with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” rising two spots to #2 with ~4,939 spins (+545).

Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” holds at #3, Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” ascends three spots to #4, and T-Pain & Kehlani’s “I Like Dat” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

