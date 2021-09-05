in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“STAY” is the new #1 song at pop radio.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “STAY” seizes the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s multi-week chart-topper “good 4 u.”

“STAY” received ~19,126 spins during the August 29-September 4 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a hefty 1,219 spins.

The aforementioned “good 4 u” slides to #2 this week, while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises one spot to #3. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” declines one spot to #4, and Rodrigo’s “deja vu” drops two places to #5.

“STAY” is the first #1 pop hit for The Kid LAROI. It meanwhile ranks as Bieber’s eleventh.

