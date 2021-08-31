Halsey’s “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song; “You Asked For This” Tops Alternative Add Board

In a rare feat, Halsey tops two Mediabase radio add boards this week — with two different songs.

Her “i am not a woman, i’m a god” erupts as the most added song at pop radio, while “You asked for this” scores the most added distinction at alternative.

— “i am not a woman, i’m a god” won support from 137 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know,” a new playlist option for 41 stations, follows as second-most added.

With 28 adds each, Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” tie for third on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Black Eyed Peas’ “HIT IT (featuring Saweetie & Lele Pons)” takes fifth place with 20 new adds.

— “You asked for this” rules the alternative radio add board with pickups from 22 stations. Yungblud’s “fleabag” follows in second with 16 pickups.

Add counts of 13 each position Maneskin’s “Beggin'” and Justus Bennetts’ “Insomniac” in a tie for third. Machine Gun Kelly’s “papercuts” takes fifth place with 9 new playlist pickups.