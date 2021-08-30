Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Spends Second Week As #1 Song On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” unsurprisingly retains #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played 5,300 times during the August 22-28 tracking period, “You Right” secures a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 93 spins but keeps the “Planet Her” collaboration atop the pack.
Up one place, DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get (featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)” claims #2 on this week’s chart. The song posted a tracking period play count of 5,083 (+74).
Down one spot, Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” takes #3. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” rises two spots to #4, and T-Pain & Kehlani’s “I Like Dat” closes this week’s Top 5 with a one-place drop to #5.
