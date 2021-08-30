in Music News

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Spends Second Week As #1 Song On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“You Right” holds at #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - You Right | video screen | RCA

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” unsurprisingly retains #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played 5,300 times during the August 22-28 tracking period, “You Right” secures a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 93 spins but keeps the “Planet Her” collaboration atop the pack.

Up one place, DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get (featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)” claims #2 on this week’s chart. The song posted a tracking period play count of 5,083 (+74).

Down one spot, Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” takes #3. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” rises two spots to #4, and T-Pain & Kehlani’s “I Like Dat” closes this week’s Top 5 with a one-place drop to #5.

dj khaleddoja catkehlanimegan thee stallionroddy riccht-painthe weekndyou right

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Leah Halton Rocks Lounge Underwear, Looks Stunning In New Pictures On Instagram

Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Celebrates 4th Week As #1 Song In America