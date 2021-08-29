in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio; Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Lizzo & Cardi B Songs Reach Top 15

“Take My Breath,” “INDUSTRY BABY,” and “Rumors” rise on the pop chart.

The Weeknd - Take My Breath | video screen | XO/Republic

Making good on the projection, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one spot, “Take My Breath” grabs #10 on the listing. The single received 9,221 spins during the August 22-28 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,039.

“Take My Breath” joins “You Right (with Doja Cat)” as the second song from The Weeknd in the active Top 10.

— This week’s chart also features moves from Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” and Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors.” Both songs enter the Top 15.

Played 7,309 times (+1,140), “INDUSTRY BABY” rises three spots to #13.

“Rumors,” which received 6,583 spins (+1,330), climbs three places to #15.

cardi bindustry babyjack harlowlil nas xlizzorumorstake my breaththe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

