Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Enjoys 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Holds At #2 On Hot AC Chart; “Deja Vu” Also In Top 5 At Both Formats

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” holds onto #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, scoring a sixth week in the pinnacle position. With that reign, the smash overtakes “drivers license” as the artist’s longest-running chart-topper.

“good 4 u” received ~18,308 spins during the August 22-28 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 390 but keeps “good 4 u” ahead of the pack.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s red-hot “STAY” rises three spots to #2, courtesy of its ~17,839 spins (+2,260). Given its momentum, it could hit #1 as soon as next week.

Rodrigo’s fellow “SOUR” single “deja vu” drops one spot to #3 this week, while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at #4. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” drops two places to #5.

— With “good 4 u” at #1 and “deja vu” at #3, Rodrigo notably has two songs in pop radio’s Top 5. Both songs also appear in the Top 5 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, with “good 4 u” at #2 and “deja vu” at #5.