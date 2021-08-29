in Music News

Sigrid’s “Mirror” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Mirror” takes over #1 on the new dance radio chart.

Sigrid’s “Mirror,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, improves to #1 this week.

“Mirror” received ~512 spins during the August 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 83.

Down one place, Shouse’s “Love Tonight” takes #2 with ~486 spins (-2).

Dillon Francis & Shift K3y’s “Love Me Better (featuring Marc E. Bassy)” concurrently rises one spot to #3, while Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” descends one spot to #4.

Laidback Luke & Raphi’s “If There Is Love” closes out this week’s Top 5, rising three places to a new high of #5.

