in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Bad Habits” has another good week ast Hot Ed

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits video screen | Atlantic/WMG

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” spends another week as hot adult contemporary radio’s biggest song.

Credited with ~6,428 spins during the August 22-28 tracking period, “Bad Habits” celebrates a third week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 214.

The recipient of ~5,922 spins (+289), Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” holds at #2.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” stays at #3 on the chart, as Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” rises one place to #4. Up two places, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” hits a new high of #5 on this week’s Hot AC chart.

bad habitsdua lipaduncan laurenceed sheeranolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Luke Bryan’s “Waves” Rises To #1 At Country Radio

Sigrid’s “Mirror” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio