Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” spends another week as hot adult contemporary radio’s biggest song.
Credited with ~6,428 spins during the August 22-28 tracking period, “Bad Habits” celebrates a third week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 214.
The recipient of ~5,922 spins (+289), Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” holds at #2.
Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” stays at #3 on the chart, as Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” rises one place to #4. Up two places, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” hits a new high of #5 on this week’s Hot AC chart.
Comments
Loading…