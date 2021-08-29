in Music News

Luke Bryan’s “Waves” Rises To #1 At Country Radio

“Waves” ranks as a dominant #1 on this week’s chart.

Luke Bryan - Waves video screen | Capitol Nashville

Luke Bryan’s “Waves” predictably rides to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio chart.

Up one place from last week, the song seizes the throne from Justin Moore’s “We Didn’t Have Much.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Waves” dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 22-28 tracking period. “Waves” received ~8,478 spins (+531) and ~40.65 million audience impressions. The former tops any other song’s total by more than 1400, while the latter gives “Waves” an advantage of more than 6 million in audience.

Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know” rises four spots to #2 this week, as the aforementioned “We Didn’t Have Much” slides to #3. Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again” holds at #4, and Scotty McCreery’s “You Time” ascends two places to #5.

justin moorelainey wilsonluke bryanscotty mccreerythomas rhettwaves

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song