The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

The Weeknd’s new single is already heading Top 10.

After moving up to #11 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” is on its way to the Top 10.

The new single received 6,423 spins during the first five days of the August 22-28 tracking period. Up 14% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Take My Breath” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As the song does not face any obvious threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

The ascent of “Take My Breath” will give The Weeknd a second song in the active Top 10. He is already in the region as part of the Doja Cat collaboration “You Right.”

