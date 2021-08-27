Camila Cabello Booked To Appear On August 30 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Several late-night shows will be taking a production hiatus this coming week, but CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” is not on that list.

The program will be producing four originals during the week of August 30, and the first will feature Camila Cabello.

Camila will be the lead interview guest on the August 30 edition of “Corden.” The episode will also play host to a musical performance from Rufus Du Soul.

Camila’s “Corden” visit precedes the September 3 Prime Video release of her new film “Cinderella.” Other upcoming “Corden” listings follow (n = new episode, OAD = original airdate for re-run):

Thursday, August 26

Terry Crews; musical performance by Lorde (n)

Friday, August 27

Chelsea Handler; musical performance by the Wallflowers (OAD: 6/8/21)

Monday, August 30

Camila Cabello; musical performance by Rufus Du Sol (n)

Tuesday, August 31

Lizzo; Billie Piper (n)

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Clive Owen; musical performance by James Arthur (n)

Thursday, Sept. 2

Awkwafina; musical performance by the Killers (n)