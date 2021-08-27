Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Booked For Appearance On August 30 “Good Morning America”

One day before “Only Murders In The Building” makes its premiere, stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will make a daytime television appearance.

The three will appear for a joint interview on the August 30 “Good Morning America.” That day’s episode will also feature an appearance by Simu Liu.

A Hulu Original, aforementioned “Only Murders In The Building” will launch on August 31.

“‘Only Murders In The Building’ follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one,” says the official synopsis. “When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.”

As for “Good Morning America,” additional listings follow:

Monday, August 30— Actor Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”); actors Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Tuesday, August 31— Author Omid Scobie (“Finding Freedom”); actress Awkwafina (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”); author Paula Hawkins (“A Slow Fire Burning”); actor Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; September GMA Book Club pick revealed

Wednesday, September 1 – Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 2— Singer and actress JoJo Siwa (“The J Team”); singer Dierks Bentley; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, September 3— ESPN College GameDay preview from Charlotte, NC

Saturday, September 4—Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke; cooking with food blogger Jason Goldstein; Eva’s Baby Shower