JoJo Siwa Scheduled For Appearance On September 2 “Good Morning America”

Her new movie “The J Team” launches the following day.

THE J TEAM 2021: Pictured JoJo Siwa in THE J TEAM on Awesomeness. Photo: Dean Buscher/Awesomeness © 2021 Viacom International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In celebration of her new movie “The J Team,” JoJo Siwa will make a high-profile daytime television appearance.

According to ABC, the popular entertainer will appear on the September 2 edition of “Good Morning America.” That day’s episode will also feature an appearance by Dierks Bentley, as well as the recurring Deals and Steals segment with Tory Johnson.

The aforementioned “J Team” makes its Paramount+ debut on September 3.

Other upcoming “GMA” guests include Selena Gomez (August 30), Steve Martin (August 30), Martin Short (August 30), Simu Liu (August 30), Omid Scobie (August 31), Awkwafina (August 31), Paula Hawkins (August 31), and Harvey Guillen (August 31). All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

