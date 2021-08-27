JoJo Siwa Scheduled For Appearance On September 2 “Good Morning America”

In celebration of her new movie “The J Team,” JoJo Siwa will make a high-profile daytime television appearance.
According to ABC, the popular entertainer will appear on the September 2 edition of “Good Morning America.” That day’s episode will also feature an appearance by Dierks Bentley, as well as the recurring Deals and Steals segment with Tory Johnson.
The aforementioned “J Team” makes its Paramount+ debut on September 3.
Other upcoming “GMA” guests include Selena Gomez (August 30), Steve Martin (August 30), Martin Short (August 30), Simu Liu (August 30), Omid Scobie (August 31), Awkwafina (August 31), Paula Hawkins (August 31), and Harvey Guillen (August 31). All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.
