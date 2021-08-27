Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Convincingly Wins US Album Sales Race, Earns 5th Week At #1 Overall

Powered by vinyl shipments and ongoing interest in the album’s smash hit track list, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” won this past week’s US album sales and overall consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, “SOUR” sold 90.6K US copies during the August 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 140.0K in total tracking period consumption.

Both figures rank as the week’s best. The next-best seller moved about 41K copies this week, while the #2 album for consumption generated just shy of 76K units.

“SOUR” is celebrating a fifth non-consecutive week as the #1 overall album.

Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but it will share in that outcome. “SOUR” will return to #1 on Top Album Sales, while securing a fifth week atop the Billboard 200.