Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel To Discuss “Cinderella” On September 2 TODAY Show

Before the film makes its Prime Video debut, principals from “Cinderella” will appear on NBC’s TODAY Show.

NBC confirms Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, and Idina Menzel for the “Cinderella”-centric feature on Thursday, September 2. The interview will take place in the 7-9AM window of the show.

“Cinderella” formally launches on Friday, September 3.

Who else can you expect to see on upcoming editions of the popular NBC morning show? Complete listings for upcoming TODAY episodes follow:

Monday, August 30

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. TODAY Exclusive: Mike Barnette on The History Channel’s Expedition Bermuda Triangle. TODAY Food: Padma Lakshmi on Tomatoes for Neela. TODAY’s Consumer: Instagram Scams. TODAY Wellness: Walking and Hiking into Fall with Clint Carter. Kids Under Pressure: How High School Coaches are Being Trained in Michigan to Spot Mental Health Issues.

(9-10 a.m.) Back to School Experiments: Kate the Chemist on Some Penguin Problems. Kids Under Pressure: How Schools Are Heading Back to School. Collectors: Museum of Toys & Memories. Make Ahead Monday with Matt Abdoo.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY with Hoda & Jenna’s TODAY Takes You: Philippines; Honduras; Bangkok; New Zealand; Kenya.

Tuesday, August 31

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. TODAY Food: Family Recipes with Sarah Thomas. TODAY Home: Back to School Hacks with Real Simple’s Brandi Broxson. Anniversary of Diana’s Death and Finding Freedom Rereleases with new details.

(9-10 a.m.) Citi Music Series: OneRepublic interview and performance. Cooking with Cal. Back to School Experiments with ‘Mr. Science’ Jason Lindsey.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY with Hoda & Jenna’s Home: Kitchen Court! Get Organized: Your Garage. Light Up Your Outdoors for Safety and Entertaining. Save My Plant. Find Your Best Rest Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards.

Wednesday, September 1

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. PGA Tour Champion with Mike Tirico and Collin Morikawa. Kids Under Pressure: New Ways to Manage Screen Time. The Future of Work: People Dealing with Anxiety About Returning to the Office. TODAY Food: Easy Latin Dinner Dishes with Marisel Salazar.

(9-10 a.m.) Top Chef Amateurs with Isaac Toups. Up Your Hair Game with Chris Appleton. Leta Shy on Self Magazine’s Sneaker Awards. What to Read…In September with Harlan Coben. Collectors: Sanitation Worker Turned Collection of Trash into Museum. She Made It with Jill Martin.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY with Hoda & Jenna’s Home: Clean in Half the Time with Jill Bauer. Tips to Contain Bathroom Clutter with Ashley Jones Hatcher. Eco Friendly Lawn. Nate Berkus: Behind Closed Doors. Easy Updates to Your Home. Safety Products for Your Home & Car with Jill Bauer.

Thursday, September 2

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Guests: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver and Idina Menzel on Amazon’s Cinderella. 50 Minute Round: An Introduction to Speed Golf. Milestones We Missed: The Story of How a Transplant Donor Saved a Stranger’s Life and His Own as We Join Them Meeting for the First Time. TODAY Best Sellers: Organize Everything New with Jenn Falik. Broadway Musicals Are Back Tonight!

(9-10 a.m.) Guest: B.D. Wong and Bowen Yang on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. Lady Gaga’s mom Cynthia Germanotta on Born This Way Foundation and Act of Kindness. What to Watch… in September with Gia Peppers. Shop All Day: Fall Reset with Chassie Post.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY with Hoda & Jenna’s TODAY Food. Fix Ahead Friday: Blueberry French Toast Casserole with Elizabeth Heiskell. One and Done: Pineapple Chicken with Joy Bauer. Everything Bagel Mac and Cheese with Molly Yeh. Pizza Babka with Anthony Contrino. Summer to Fall Kitchen Transition with Joel Gamoran. One and Done: Shrimp Tacos with Marcela Valladolid.

Friday, September 3

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Citi Music Series: Keith Urban. Kids Under Pressure: One Man's Mission to Offer Housing for Homeless College Students.

(9-10 a.m.) Citi Music Series: Keith Urban. Hometown Makeover Finalist. Superfood Friday.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY with Hoda & Jenna’s Feel Good Friday. Hosted by Hoda: Zac Brown. College Decision Day. Tomorrow’s Talent: Jordyn Owens. Meet the Grandmothers Taking TikTok By Storm. NYC’s The Edge. Ayaan Diop on I Am Smart!