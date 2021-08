Addison Rae Listed For September 7 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

“He’s All That” is officially out on Netflix, but star Addison Rae is not done making talk show appearances.

The actress, singer, and social media sensation will soon appear on “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

According to TV provider listings, Addison will appear on the September 7 edition of “Live.” Airing as part of “Live Loves New York Week,” that day’s episode will also feature Jason Biggs.

Currently on production hiatus, “Live” will return with originals beginning September 6. The upcoming guest list includes Bethenny Frankel (September 6), Dove Cameron (September 6), Michael Symon (September 6), Isaac Boots (September 6), Regina Hall (September 8), Blue Man Group (September 8), Amanda Peet (September 9), Padma Lakshmi (September 9), Jeff Daniels (September 10), and Rachael Harris (September 10).