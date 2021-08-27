in TV News

Charli, Dixie, Marc & Heidi D’Amelio Confirmed For Appearance On September 2 “Daily Pop”

The D’Amelio Family will support “The D’Amelio Show.”

The D'Amelio Show - Official Preview Image, courtesy of Hulu Publicity

One day prior to the premiere of their new series “The D’Amelio Show,” Charli, Dixie, Marc, and Heidi D’Amelio will make a daytime television appearance.

The family of social influencers will discuss the new Hulu series on the September 2 “Daily Pop.” That day’s edition of the E! series will also feature a chat with JoJo Siwa, an “American Crime Story” red carpet feature with Monica Lewinsky, and a TikTok-themed segment with Kelly Rizzo.

The eight-episode “D’Amelio Show” makes its Hulu bow on September 3.

Other upcoming “Daily Pop” guests include “Only Murders In The Building” stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short (August 30) and “Cinderella” stars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter (interview August 31, red carpet feature September 1).

