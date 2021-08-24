in Music News

Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Added By Z100 New York

“Summer Of Love” and “Saturday” are officially in rotation at New York’s #1 Hit Music Station.

Shawn Mendes - Summer Of Love cover | Courtesy of Island

A high-profile new collaboration and the reigning #1 song at alternative radio have officially earned spots on the Z100 New York playlist

Reporting to the August 24 Mediabase pop radio add board, the influential pop station confirms adding Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” and twenty one pilots’ “Saturday.”

“Summer Of Love,” which rocketed onto the pop and hot adult contemporary charts despite launching late last week, is a virtual lock to receive this week’s most added honor. “Saturday,” which officially hit #1 at alternative this week, has been steadily growing at those two formats as well.

Stay tuned to Headline Planet and its Twitter accounts for more updates on this week’s pop radio add landscape.

saturdayshawn mendessummer of lovetainytwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madelyn Cline Added To August 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Lineup

Madelyn Cline Appeared For Interview On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)