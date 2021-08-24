Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Added By Z100 New York

A high-profile new collaboration and the reigning #1 song at alternative radio have officially earned spots on the Z100 New York playlist

Reporting to the August 24 Mediabase pop radio add board, the influential pop station confirms adding Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” and twenty one pilots’ “Saturday.”

“Summer Of Love,” which rocketed onto the pop and hot adult contemporary charts despite launching late last week, is a virtual lock to receive this week’s most added honor. “Saturday,” which officially hit #1 at alternative this week, has been steadily growing at those two formats as well.

