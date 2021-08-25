Madelyn Cline Appeared For Interview On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

“Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline appeared on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Appearing for a remote interview, the actress naturally discussed the second season of her popular Netflix show. Cline also discussed her role in the upcoming “Knives Out” sequel.

The interview marked Cline’s first time appearing on the popular late-night talk show.

Following the broadcast, NBC shared a video from Cline’s remote chat. That video follows.

Video highlights involving the night’s other guests — Andy Samberg and Andrea Bocelli — also appear below.