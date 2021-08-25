Madelyn Cline Appeared For Interview On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1506 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
“Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline appeared on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Appearing for a remote interview, the actress naturally discussed the second season of her popular Netflix show. Cline also discussed her role in the upcoming “Knives Out” sequel.
The interview marked Cline’s first time appearing on the popular late-night talk show.
Following the broadcast, NBC shared a video from Cline’s remote chat. That video follows.
Video highlights involving the night’s other guests — Andy Samberg and Andrea Bocelli — also appear below.
jimmy fallon madelyn cline nbc outer banks the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
