Madelyn Cline Added To August 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Lineup

The “Outer Banks” star will appear on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

Madelyn Cline - Instagram selfie (via @madelyncline)

Madelyn Cline, who recently appeared on daytime series “The Talk,” will soon partake in a late-night television interview.

According to the program’s official website, Cline will appear on the August 24 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Outer Banks” star joins previously confirmed guests Andy Samberg and Andrea Bocelli on the lineup.

Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Kelly Clarkson (August 23), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (August 23), Bakar (musical guest, August 23), Molly Shannon (August 25), Eugenio Derbez (August 25), CHVRCHES (musical guest, August 25), Camila Cabello (August 26), and Ryan Tedder (interview and performance with OneRepublic, August 26).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

