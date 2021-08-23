in Music News

Tom MacDonald’s “Brainwashed” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“Brainwashed” becomes MacDonald’s third career Hot 100 entry.

Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed video screen | YouTube

Powered by strong sales and solid streaming activity, Tom MacDonald’s “Brainwashed” earns a spot on the newest Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The issue-driven song arrives at #90 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the hottest songs in America. In addition to sales and streaming, the chart accounts for radio activity.

“Brainwashed” marks the third career Hot 100 entry for MacDonald — and his second-highest-ranking release. He previously hit #71 with “Snowflakes” and #96 with “Fake Woke.”

Signaling its strong sales pace (and thus likelihood of making the Hot 100), “Brainwashed” spent time at #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart during its opening week.

