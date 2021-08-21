in Music News

Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” Closed Day One With Over 1100 Pop Radio Plays, 350 Hot AC Spins

“Summer Of Love” made an opening day splash at radio.

Shawn Mendes - Summer Of Love cover | Courtesy of Island

Shawn Mendes & Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” unsurprisingly attracted ample first-day interest at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, the new collaboration had received 1,142 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, August 20. It had meanwhile garnered 351 plays at the hot adult contemporary format.

With those spin counts, “Summer Of Love” earns #31 on the building Mediabase pop chart and #35 on the building Hot AC chart. Those charts rank songs based on airplay for the first six days of the August 15-21 tracking period.

“Summer Of Love” will doubtfully receive quite as many spins on Saturday, but it will still have no trouble remaining inside each format’s Top 40 as weekly tracking comes to a close.

“Summer Of Love” is currently #14 on the US iTunes song sales chart and #31 on the US Spotify listing.

