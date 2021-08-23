in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America; Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Joins Top 5

“STAY” keeps the throne on this week’s Hot 100.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

The reign continues for The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” which secures a third week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

“STAY” rides another week of strong streams, sales, and radio to retain its status as the #1 song in America. The song, notably, posted gains in all metrics this week.

Up one place, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” takes #2 on this week’s chart. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” concurrently slides one place to #3.

Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” arrives as the week’s top debut, starting at #4 following a strong opening week showing. Down one place, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” claims #5 on the chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” clocks in at #6 this week, giving the song a 33rd week inside the Hot 100’s Top 10. The collaboration ties Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You (featuring Cardi B),” and Post Malone & Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” for third-most weeks in the region. Only The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (57) and Post Malone’s “Circles” (39) spent more time in the Top 10.

